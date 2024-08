AEW’s Trent Beretta shares details of his neck surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Trent Beretta announced via social media (see below) that he underwent neck surgery. Beretta wrote that he had two broken screws replaced that were originally inserted during a neck fusion surgery.

Powell’s POV: Beretta underwent the fusion surgery back in 2021. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.