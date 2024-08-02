WWE Speed – Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Who will advance in the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament? Will it be @PeteDunneYxB or @JuliusCreedWWE? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nh3AbvBcBC — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2024

Powell’s POV: Dunne won the match and will face Joaquin Wilde in the quarterfinals. The other side of the bracket starts next week with Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Adonis on Wednesday. I assume the Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford match will stream on Friday with the same start time of 11CT/12ET for both matches. The tournament winner will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship.