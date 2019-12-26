12/26 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest and Tony Nese, Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory for the NXT North American Championship, Candice LeRae vs. Taynara, Isaiah Scott vs. Jack Gallagher

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest and Tony Nese, Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory for the NXT North American Championship, Candice LeRae vs. Taynara, Isaiah Scott vs. Jack Gallagher, and more (39:06)…

Click here for the December 26 NXT television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

