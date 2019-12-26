12/26 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE Smackdown Roster Evaluation Part One (champions plus A-D)

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly – The 2019 WWE Smackdown roster evaluation with a full breakdown of every wrestler on the Smackdown roster. This is part one of a two-part series that focuses on the brand’s champions and wrestlers listed A-D on the Smackdown roster page. The second installment’s release date is TBD (73:31)…

Click here for the December 26 Dot Net Weekly audio show – 2019 WWE Smackdown Roster Evaluation Part 1.

