What's happening...

NXT on USA Poll: Grade the January 15 edition

January 15, 2020

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

NXT on USA Poll: Grade the January 15 edition

 
pollcode.com free polls

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.