ROH Notes: ROH Women’s Championship tournament note, the lineups for the next two ROH Wrestling shows, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The first entrant in the ROH Women’s Title Tournament will be revealed on Wednesday. ROH will stream Maria Kanellis contacting the first entrant on YouTube following Women’s Division Wednesday.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling features Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen for the ROH TV Title, Bandido vs. Flamita, and Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixon.

-Brian Johnson will issue an open challenge on the May 8 ROH Wrestling television show, which will also feature Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love. Love will get a first-round bye in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament if she wins. It was previously announced that the show will also include The Briscoes vs. EC3 and Flip Gordon.

-Lenny Leonard will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast. The former ROH commentator will discuss his imminent return to the company, breaking in as a ring announcer, and more.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes more details about Brian Milonas’s reaction to Beer City Bruiser teaming with Ken Dixon, Dalton Castle’s new look, Rhett Titus looking at Eddie Guerrero’s final ROH match, and more.