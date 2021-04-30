04/30 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 156): Dak Draper on being recruited to WWE by Gerald Brisco, training with Pat Tanaka, his time in WWE developmental, taking part in Triple H’s workout video, his ROH career, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor’s Dak Draper on being recruited to WWE by Gerald Brisco, training with Pat Tanaka, his time in WWE developmental, taking part in the Triple H workout video, his ROH career, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 156) and guest Dak Draper.

