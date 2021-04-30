Impact Wrestling TV viewership coming out of Rebellion and opposite the NFL Draft

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 120,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 145,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 112th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show finished 113th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Dark Side of the Ring” Confidential episode on the Herb Abrams documentary did not crack Thursday’s top 150 in the cable ratings. Both shows ran opposite the first night of the NFL Draft.