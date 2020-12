12/11 Anish V’s WWE 205 Live Audio Review: “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante Adonis, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Shamir Singh and Sunil Singh

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews WWE 205 Live: “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante Adonis, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Shamir Singh and Sunil Singh, and more (5:40)…

Click here to stream or download the December 11 WWE 205 Live audio review.

