WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (8/25): Barnett’s review of the Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tributes, Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s Championship, U.S. Champ Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,254)

Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center

Aired live August 25, 2023 on Fox

Dueling images of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt were shown on the screen. The entire roster stood on the stage. Michael Cole announced that WWE has lost two beloved family members, and they would celebrate their passion, creativity and spirit on tonight’s broadcast. A ten bell salute rangout during a moment of silence. Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were notably present.

After the salute, a video package aired that recapped some of Bray Wyatt’s most memorable and creative moments, along with candid moments with his family and co-workers. As you can imagine, there were many tearful and heartbroken faces on the stage. The crowd broke out in song and sang “He’s got the whole world in his hands”. The lights went down and Bray Wyatt’s rocking chair was shown on a spotlight in front of the gathered wrestlers.

My Take: It’s profoundly difficult to watch people struggle with such an unexpected loss. This is a deeply devastating situation for everyone, but particularly for Windham Rotunda’s family and his close friends. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy, and I hope the outpouring of love and support brings them some semblance of comfort during this time of grief.

A video was shown of social media posts celebrating the life and career of Terry Funk. Michael Cole said they were there tonight to entertain in honor of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, who had spent their lives dedicated to their craft. Rey Mysterio made his entrance for the first match of the night. Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio was advertised for WWE Payback. Grayson Waller then followed with his entrance. Cody Rhodes will make an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect at Payback? Ok?

1. Grayson Waller vs. Rey Mysterio: Waller was cocky out of the gate and taunted Mysterio. Rey landed an arm drag and taunted Waller to return the favor. He then followed up with a hard right hand that sent Waller stumbling into the ropes. Both men traded some basic offense and then Mysterio landed a few mounted punches in the corner. Waller recovered and dumped Mysterio to the outside, but Rey recovered and landed a head scissors that sent Waller in to the barricade…[c]

Mysterio rushed in the corner, but Waller caught him with a double stomp as he was running in. Waller then pounced on a grounded Mysterio and landed punches. He then climbed to the middle rope and landed an elbow drop for a two count. Mysterio tried to battle back in, but Waller caught him with a leg lariat and covered for another two count. Rey rallied back and sent Waller shoulder first into the corner post. He then landed a seated senton and a springboard crossbody. Rey spiked Waller with a tornado DDT for a near fall.

The crowd called for 619, but Waller landed and landed a somersault Stunner. Waller picked up Rey into the Electric Chair position, but Rey slipped out and Waller hit him in the back of the head. Waller was tripped into position for a 619, but Austin Theory made his entrance to prevent it. Waller tried to roll up Mysterio, but only got two. Santos Escobar ran down and took out Theory temporarily.

Theory landed a chop block on Escobar, but Rey took him down with a baseball slide. Waller attempted to Capitalize, but Mysterio landed a 619 shortly afterward. Theory attempted to prevent the follow up springboard splash, but Escobar took him out. Rey landed a splash and got the win.

Rey Mysterio defeated Grayson Waller at 12:04

After the match, a brief video highlighted the creation of the Wyatt Family. The Women’s Title will be defender later in the show…[c]

My Take: A solid match, but nothing you’ll remember next week. It forwarded the story between Mysterio, Escobar, and Theory, so the mission was accomplished.

Various tributes to Bray Wyatt from various WWE talents were shown on screen along with photos of them with him. The Main Event was announced as LA Knight vs. Finn Balor, and called them out as signature opponents of Wyatt. Video was shown of Zelina Vega’s victories over the past few months over Iyo Sky. Backstage, Iyo defense was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. Bayley and Dakota Kai were with her.

Bayley answered for Iyo, and asked if Kayla was looking to join the LWO since they only hire short people. She called Iyo Sky a generational talent and listed her accomplishments, and said they were currently in Iyo’s era. Bayley told Kayla to buckle up and enjoy the ride. Iyo then made her entrance with Damage Ctrl, and was followed by Zelina Vega. Mike Rome made ring announcements. The match is up next…[c]

The Fiend’s Debut was shown as another Bray Wyatt memory.

2. Zelina Vega vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo showed off her quickness early on and taunted Vega. She then landed a scoop slam and taunted again. Vega avoided a second slam, but got pulled off the ropes with a powerslam a moment later. Iyo charged into the corner and ate the top turnbuckle. Vega then landed a hammerlock leg sweep DDT and went to the middle rope. She then landed a Meteora and covered for a near fall.

She made two subsequent pinfalls but the result was the same. Iyo returned fire with a springboard dropkick, but Vega was quick to respond with a DDT. Vega lined up for Code Red, but Iyo turned it into a Powerbomb. Iyo attempted to go to the top or a moonsault, but Vega pulled her from the top rope and landed a code red. Iyo was able to roll out of the ring to avoid a pinfall.

The action spilled outside, where Iyo shoved Vega into the ring steps. She then was able to land a double knee strike and a Moonsault back in the ring and put her away.

Iyo Sky defeated Zelina Vega at 7:44

Cody Rhodes will pay tribute to Terry Funk up next…[c]

My Take: A good win for Iyo on television. It was nice to see her win without requiring a lot of active interference from the other members of Damage Ctrl.