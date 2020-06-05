NXT Takeover, WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Mike Bucci, Kona Reeves, Priscilla Kelly

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT Takeover: In Your House event will stream Sunday on WWE Network. The show is headlined by the Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET. John and I will team up for an audio review on Sunday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature the followup to last week’s angle involving Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-NXT continues to list live events for July 10 in both Citrus Springs, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-NJPW cancelled shows through at least tomorrow.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Bucci is 48. He wrestled as Nova and Simon Dean.

-Kona Reeves (Noah Pang-Potjes) is 29.

-Priscilla Kelly is 23.



