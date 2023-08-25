WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: John Cena returning on Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-John Cena returns
-Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
-Jimmy Uso returns
-The final push for WWE Payback
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Jake Barnett and I are swapping shows for one week, so join me for my live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment