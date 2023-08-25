What's happening...

WWE Payback lineup: The latest card for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

August 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held on Saturday, September 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a cage match

-LA Knight vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: WWE added the U.S. Title match and Knight vs. Miz to the lineup during Friday’s Smackdown. Labor Day weekend is loaded again with the AEW All Out pay-per-view being held the night after Payback. I will have live reviews of both shows and our same night audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

