NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by a 20-woman battle royal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 588,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 582,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 14th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The show ran opposite the MLB All-Star Game, which produced 7.507 million viewers and a 1.55 rating for Fox. The viewership count for the MLB All-Star Game was down from the 8.237 million viewers drawn by Fox last year. The July 20, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 709,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating while running opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals.