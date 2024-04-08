WWE Raw in Philadelphia (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Robbie Ellis, Steve DiSalvo, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Ultimate Warrior, Blackjack Mulligan, Droz

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show includes the fallout from WrestleMania XL and can’t possibly be worse than last year’s post Mania edition. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “Survivor” and “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WrestleMania XL weekend at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Philadelphia, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Charleston, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Detroit, and Saturday’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts special in Highland Heights, Kentucky. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch) is 81.

-The Ultimate Warrior (born Jim Hellwig) died of a heart attack at age 54 on April 8, 2014.

-Steve DiSalvo is 75. He also worked as Steve Strong, The Minotaur, Billy Jack Strong, and went by additional names during his career.

-David Otunga is 44.

-Sonjay Dutt (Retesh Bhalla) is 42.

-The late Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016 at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father in-law of Mike “IRS” Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bo Dallas and the late Bray Wyatt.

-The late Darren “Droz” Drozdov was born on April 7, 1969. He died at age 54 on June 30, 2023.