Impact Wrestling coverage, MLW Battle Riot IV, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Dawn Marie, Zeuxis, Ariane Andrew, Gran Metalik, Andrade, Bronko Nagurski

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The MLW Battle Riot IV streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 42 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 48 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade for the Halloween show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dawn Marie is 52.

-Zeuxis is 34.

-Ariane Andrew, who worked as Cameron in WWE, is 34.

-Gran Metalik is 34.

-Andrade El Idolo (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) is 33.

-The late Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was born on November 3, 1908. He died at age 81 on January 7, 1990.