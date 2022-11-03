AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for the live show featuring Mike Tyson’s return

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mike Tyson to appear

-Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Sky Blue, more names for the AEW Eliminator tournament will be announced

Powell’s POV: Tyson will sit on commentary. AEW will also announce additional entrants in the AEW Eliminator Tournament. Rampage will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).