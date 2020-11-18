AEW Dynamite preview: Tag main event, AEW Championship match contract signing, NWA Women’s Championship match, Pac returns to the ring

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-The contract signing for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship on the December 2.

-Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

-AEW Tag Champions “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin in a non-title match.

-Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Pac vs. The Blade.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian.

-The Inner Circle slays Vegas.

Powell’s POV: I previously listed this as being a taped show, but AEW is actually live from Jacksonville tonight. My apologies for the error. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.



