MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches set, third champion in action

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW World Championship.

-Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in action.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion returns tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturdays at 9CT/10ET.