WrestleMania officially moved to the WWE Performance Center

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that WrestleMania will be held at the WWE Performance Center.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Powell’s POV: WrestleMania won’t be the same without the crowd, the elaborate set, the pyro, the big entrances, etc. That said, it will make a lot of fans happy that the event is still taking place in some form. There’s no word yet as to what WWE has in mind for the WWE Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover events.



