NXT TV preview: NXT North American Title match, Charlotte Flair’s rematch with her first ever NXT opponent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show, which will taped in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship.

-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: The show will presumably feature an update on Finn Balor, and additional Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday mornings.



