04/29 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 108): Kevin Eck on hosting the ROHStrong podcast with first guest Marty Scurll, his time on the WWE creative team, being screamed at by Vince McMahon, whether ROH’s rough 2019 could have been avoided, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kevin Eck discussing the ROHStrong Podcast and the debut episode with first guest Marty Scurll, his run on the WWE creative team, the WWE executive who got his foot in the door, being screamed at by Vince McMahon, failing to fight off a cough during a creative meeting, whether ROH’s rough 2019 could have been avoided, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell’s audio review of Monday’s WWE Raw…

