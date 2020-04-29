AEW Dynamite pre-show and Road To The TNT Championship videos, post show hosted by Jim Ross, Tax, and Excalibur

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released the Road To The TNT Championship and Dynamite pre-show videos that can be viewed below or via the AEW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: AEW also released its latest wrestler rankings (see below). AEW also has an official post show that is hosted by Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz that streams on the AEW YouTube page after Dynamite. Join me for live coverage of AEW Dynamite as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/RluOz9wUXd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 29, 2020



