WWE wrestlers change brands from Raw to Smackdown

April 19, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Mia Yim, who works as Reckoning, has been reassigned to the Smackdown brand, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

-Shane Thorne, who wrestles as Slapjack, has been moved to the Smackdown brand, according to John Pollock of PostWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: It appears as though the Retribution faction is no more. Here’s hoping that the bad names and costumes that Yim, Thorne, Dio Maddin, and Dominik Dijakovic have been using will also be scrapped.

