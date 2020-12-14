ROH Final Battle lineup: The latest lineup for Friday’s show minus four wrestlers who were pulled due to COVID-19 precautionary measures

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Arena and will air Friday.

-Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship.

-Dragon Lee defends the ROH TV Title against the four-way winner.

-LSG vs. Tony Deppen vs. Dak Draper vs. Josh Woods in a four-way for a same night shot at the ROH TV Title.

-Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe and PCO for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Vincent and Bateman.

-(Free First Hour Pre-Show) Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Wheeler Yuta and Fred Yehi in the first Pure Rules tag team match.

Powell’s POV: The lineup has undergone changes due to EC3, Bandido, Flamita, and Kenny King were pulled from the show due to COVID-19 related precautions. EC3 was scheduled to face Jay Briscoe, and Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus were scheduled to face Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. ROH has announced that the full card will be unveiled on the free first hour pre-show, which will stream on various platforms at 7CT/8ET. The Final Battle will be available via pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and for HonorClub subscribers beginning at 8CT/9ET. Join me for live coverage on Friday beginning with the free first hour. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review on Friday night.