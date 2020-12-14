WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s TLC go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles brings “The Nightmare Before TLC.”

-Bray Wyatt brings the FireFly Funhouse to WWE ThunderDome.

-AJ Styles vs. Sheamus.

-Nia Jax vs. Lana.

-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Jeff hardy vs. Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin in a six-man tag.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. This will be brand’s first show of the company’s residency at the venue. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.