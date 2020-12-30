What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the final edition of 2020

December 30, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.769 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.527 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished third, fourth, and sixth in the cable ratings 18-49 demographic. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.886 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.783 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.638 million viewers. The December 30, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.439 million viewers.

