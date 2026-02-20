WWE Smackdown on Syfy and AEW Collision coverage, Gail Kim, Big Damo, Antonio Inoki, Buddy Rogers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at FLA Live Arena. The show includes the brand’s final Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Syfy Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. The show will return to USA Network next week. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Oceanside, California, at Frontwave Arena. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Fort Lauderdale, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Oceanside. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gai Kim is 49.

-Big Damo (Damian Mackle) is 41. He worked as Killian Dain in NXT.

-The late Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) was born on February 20, 1943. He died at age 79 on October 1, 2022.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992, after suffering three strokes.