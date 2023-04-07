WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image during a WrestleMania 39 video package

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued an apology for using an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp during a video package promoting Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio during the WrestleMania 39 Kickoff Show. “We had no knowledge of what was depicted. As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately,” reads the statement that was issued to the WashingtonPost.com.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why it took the company several days to apologize, but I’m happy that they finally did.