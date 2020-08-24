Renee Young comments on her departure from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Renee Young (Renee Paquette) addressed her departure from WWE in an Instagram post. “This November would mark eight years in WWE,” Young wrote. Eight years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family – literally family – I met my husband here (what a f—ing dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever.

“I did things I couldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots.

“I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with.

“And as the ride slows down – as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything.”

Powell’s POV: Young was also able to say goodbye on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show. Her departure was acknowledged by host Charly Caruso, and Young had a moment at the end to say farewell. She has been working on a cookbook and obviously her husband works for AEW, but it will be interesting to see what comes next for her and when it begins. The line about still being able to see her on FS1 is interesting given that the network stopped producing the weekly WWE Backstage show. Here’s wishing her the best.