WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Keith Lee makes his Raw debut.

-Aleister Black appears on the KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

-Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Raw Underground fight.

Powell’s POV: The Ivar vs. Ziggler match is not listed in the official preview (as of this update), but it was announced on last week’s show. Raw will feature the fallout from SummerSlam while oddly also serving as the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Payback event. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center and it will be the brand’s first show using the ThunderDome production structure. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.