12/19 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the final live Raw of 2022 featuring Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,543)

Live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

Aired December 19, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Paul Heyman stood backstage holding the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship belts. Heyman introduced himself and noted that he works for Roman Reigns. The camera pulled back and showed that Reigns was seated in a chair beside Heyman.

Reigns said Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. Reigns said Owens continues to try to leave Raw and now he’s not by himself because he has John Cena. Reigns said Owens would need the entire Raw locker room to have his back because Owens has interfered in his business too much. Reigns said The Bloodline will make Owens’ life a miserable hell until he and everyone else in the locker room acknowledges The Bloodline…

The Usos were shown playing to a backstage camera while Solo Sikoa held a wrestler that Sammy Zayn was punching. Sikoa picked up Mustafa Ali off the ground and spiked him… The Raw opening aired… The broadcast team was Vic Joseph and Corey Graves, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Powell’s POV: A fun and unexpected opening. I like that they are doing some crossover with this story of Owens and Cena facing Reigns and Zayn on the December 30 edition of Smackdown. Smackdown numbers have been strong while Raw numbers have dipped, so it’s a big boost for Raw to have more Bloodline involvement.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance with Akira Tozawa. Graves wondered if Tozawa was with the Profits due to there being strength in numbers following the warning from Reigns. The Judgment Day faction made their entrance. Dominik Mysterio wore shades after being sprayed with Asuka’s mist last week. Graves called him brave for appearing despite his injuries. Funny…

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (w/Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio). Early in the match, footage aired of The Bloodline members beating up Andre Chase from NXT in the backstage area. Jey picked up a guitar and handed it to Sikoa for “a Solo performance.” Sikoa slammed the guitar over the head of Chase. Graves noted that Chase was at Raw due to competing on the WWE Main Event taping.

Meanwhile, Ford leapt off the ropes and was struck by Priest, who then delivered a shoulder block that sent Ford to ringside heading into a commercial break. [C] Late in the match, Tozawa threw whatever was in his solo cup at Ripley, who ducked, causing Dom to be hit with the liquid. Ford rolled up a distracted Balor and pinned him.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest in 9:00.

After the match, Ripley left the ring and approached Tozawa, who was on the stage area that was set up with a Christmas theme. Ripley jawed at Tozawa and then punched him. Tozawa fell to the ground. Ripley challenged Tozawa to fight her. Ripley returned to the ring and motioned for Tozawa to join her. The Profits walked behind Tozawa as he approached the ring… [C]

Powell’s POV: The distraction finish was par for the course, but I really liked the hook of Ripley punching Tozawa and demanding that he come to the ring and fight her as the show went to break. We’ll see if anything actually happens, but it’s a really good attempt to hold the attention of viewers.