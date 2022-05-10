5/10 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Cora Jade vs. Natalya, NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo, the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 10, 2022 on USA Network

The show started off with footage of what happened after Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy. Breakker was kidnapped by Joe Gacy and his druids and put in the back of a white car. They put a burlap sack on his face. Joe Gacy was narrating a menacing monologue until they got to their destination. Gacy took Breakker to a random grassy area and then gave him a boot to the chest…

John’s Thoughts: For some reason, and this is dating back to NXT 1.0, kidnapping is NXT’s go-to menacing act from heels. That or beating up a person in a parking lot. Sometimes they combine the two by kidnapping a person in the parking lot (as was the case with AJ Galante last week)…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Wendy Choo made her entrance from the crowd, which allowed her to hit the Toxic Attraction tag team with a crossbody. The match started when Choo and Dolin were left alone in the ring…

1. “Toxic Attraction” Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (w/Mandy Rose) vs. Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Choo and Perez traded quick tags early on to isolate Dolin. Jayne tagged in and slammed Perez to the mat. Dolin and Jayne traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Perez. Choo distracted Jayne which allowed Perez to tag in Choo. Choo hit Jayne with a suplex and handspring elbow. Choo dumped both Toxic Attractions to ringside. Choo held open the ropes so Perez could hit Toxic Attraction with a suicide dive. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]