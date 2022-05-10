What's happening...

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament bracket revealed

May 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has revealed the following matches for the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace

-Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs

Right Side of the Bracket

-Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

-Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

Powell’s POV: The tournament will start on tonight’s NXT television show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

