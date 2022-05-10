NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament bracket revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT has revealed the following matches for the first round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.
Left Side of the Bracket
-Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace
-Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs
Right Side of the Bracket
-Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James
-Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley
Powell's POV: The tournament will start on tonight's NXT television show.
The Women’s #NXTBreakout Tournament bracket is set! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4P0v1fEbNa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 10, 2022
