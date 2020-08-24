AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. D3.
-Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) vs. Heather Monroe
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford).
-Red Velvet vs. Mel.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. “The Hybrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico.
-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Storm Thomas and Demetri Jackson.
-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone and Baron Black.
-Santana and Ortiz vs. The Metro Brothers.
-Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt.
-Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean.
-Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. KiLynn King.
-Luther and Serpentico vs. “The Initiative” Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).
-Jessy Sorensen vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard).
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
THIRTEEN MATCHES!#AEWDark is stacked for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night!
Watch AEW Dark via our Official YouTube Channel – https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/ko9vxZMe9w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 24, 2020
Be the first to comment