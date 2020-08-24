NXT Champion Karrion Kross undergoing MRI today, comments on his injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Champion Karrion Kross is scheduled to undergo an MRI today. Kross spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi about his injured shoulder. “I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is,” Kross said. “But it’s definitely separated. I won’t beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it’s not ballet.”

Kross also said he doesn’t believe the injury will sideline him long. “From my point of view, no,” Kross said. “[Due to] how I feel and what I’ve heard, I don’t know. I’m very intuitive with my body. And the range of emotion that I have right now, while it’s not what I would like it to be, for me personally, it would indicate to me that I’m going to get be able to get through this without any sort of extreme measures, so to speak.” Read the full interview at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that Kross’s self diagnosis turns out to be accurate. He suffered the injury during the NXT Takeover XXX main event with Keith Lee and was able to gut his way through it. Kross spoke more in the interview about winning the championship and being able to finish the match.