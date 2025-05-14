Ratings for WWE LFG and two episodes of WWE Greatest Moments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Win or Go Home” episode averaged 149,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the show’s usual time slot.

-WWE Greatest Moments on Cody Rhodes averaged 89,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.

-WWE Greatest Moments on The Bloodline closed out the three-show block and averaged 88,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for the shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison’s sake, the previous Sunday’s first LFG show averaged 125,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, and the second LFG finished with 133,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating. The previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 71,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.