AEW Dynamite results (5/14): Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a cage match for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite “Beach Break” (Episode 293)

May 14, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Excalibur, Ian Ricabboni, and Tax joined the show and welcomed the TV audience to Chicago. Will Ospreay’s music then hit and he headed to the ring for the opening match. He was followed by his partner Hangman Adam Page. They were followed by Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander, who were accompanied by Don Callis.

1. Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita: Ospreay and Takeshita began the match in the ring. They traded some strikes and a couple of fast pinning attempts early on that resulted in a stalemate. Josh Alexander tagged in, and Ospreay stayed in the match after sharing a look with Hangman. Alexander took control with some mat wrestling, and then made a tag out to Takeshita. He entered the ring and hit a huge knee strike on Ospreay, and then tussled with Hangman on the apron. Takeshita then returned to Ospreay and landed a strike and then raked at his eyes.

Ospreay replied with a tijeras and made a tag to Page. He landed a lariat on Takeshita and then a flying lariat on the apron to Alexander. He then delivered a moonsault to Alexander on the floor, and delivered a Death Valley Driver to Takeshita for a two count. Page attempted a sliding lariat, but Takeshita was able to move. Both men then traded strikes for a moment, and then traded reversals on a tombstone attempt. Hangman regained control with a sit out Powerbomb for a near fall.

Hangman tagged out to Ospreay, who entered to land a standing shooting star press for a near fall. He then sent Takeshita into the corner and delivered a chop. Page tagged back in and they took turns throwing punches at Takeshita. They struggled to get on the same page with the timing and glared at one another. The struggle created an opening for Josh Alexander to help Takeshita dump Ospreay to the floor. They then did the same to Hangman, and Takeshita dove on both of them on the floor…[c]

Alexander landed a Northern Lights Suplex on Page for a two count. After a trade of strikes, he applied an ankle lock after a drop toe hold. Hangman managed to shove Alexander back towards his corner, and made a quick tag to Ospreay. He took out both Takeshita and Alexander with an aerial strike. Both Page and Ospreay got the same idea and took to the turnbuckle to land a moonsault and a twisting splash onto Takeshita and Alexander on the floor.

Ospreay went toe to toe with Alexander in the ring and got caught attempting a backflip into a spin out powerbomb for a near fall. Takeshita tagged in and landed a big elbow. He then followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb and a brainbuster. Page had to break up the pinfall. Alexander entered and landed a release German Suplex on Page. Takeshita and Alexander landed stereo ripcord elbows onto Ospreay, and Alexander covered for a 2.9 count.

After a quick recovery, Ospreay returned fire with a Oscutter to both Takeshita and Alexander. Page tagged himself in to Ospreay’s dismay. After a series of miscommunications, Ospreay and Page nearly hit each other with their signature moves. They regrouped and landed a Buckshot Lariat and Hidden Blade combination on Alexander and got the win.

Hangman Page and Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander at 18:33

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita and Alexander went on the attack after Ospreay and Page had a staredown. In the confusion, Ospreay landed an elbow to Page, who got fired up, Ospreay put up his hands and backed off while Page was seething. We then got a video package to hype up the main event between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley in a Steel Cage Match. Backstage, Top Flight promised that MJF was going to get what was coming to him. They also reiterated that they still wanted The Hurt Business and a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles. Dustin Rhodes then showed up and told them to use the doubters as fuel to prove them wrong and win the Tag Titles.

In the arena, Ricochet made his ring entrance while footage showed him stealing Zach Gowen’s prosthetic leg last week on Collision. Zach Gowen then made his way to the ring on crutches.

2. Zach Gowen vs. Ricochet: Gowen used his crouching wrestling style to baffle Ricochet, who got frightened by it and escaped to the floor. Gowen performed a springboard splash to the floor. He then grabbed a headlock and delivered some strikes, but Ricochet broke free and shoved him into the barricade right in front of his son…[c]

My Take: A good opening tag match. The “will they or won’t they get along” aspect of the match felt a bit contrived at times, but it accomplished what it set out to do. Alexander continues to take losses, which was something I was afraid of when he lost on night one in the company.

Ricochet gained control during the break and landed a big 450 as the show returned. Surprisingly, Gowen kicked out at 2.9. He then landed a Shooting Star Press, and got the same result. He then delivered his Vertigo finisher, and one again got a close near fall. Ricochet showed frustration and pulled his golden scissors out from the turnbuckle pad. Rick Knox disposed of them, but the opening allowed Gowen to smash Ricochet with his prosthetic limb for a near fall of his own.

Gowen then went up top for a big moonsault, but Ricochet was able to get out of the way. He then followed up with the Spirit Gun elbow for the win.

Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen at 8:19

After the match, Ricochet continued the attack and landed another Spirit Gun. He then landed another running kick. Mark Briscoe then ran down to the ring and ran off Ricochet, who bailed immediately. Backstage, MJF was interviewed by Renee Paquette. She asked about getting a yes from the Hurt Syndicate. He said they would become a four headed dragon and it would be inevitable that he becomes the AEW World Champion one more time. Renee asked him if he had given any thought to what they would do to him if they said no, and MJF was speechless.

MVP and the Hurt Syndicate walked up and told Max that it was imperative for him to meet them in the ring after their match. The Hurt Syndicate then made their ring entrance for the next match. Top Flight then made their entrance.

3. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) vs. Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Top Flight got an early advantage using their speed. Darius landed a Tornado DDT on Shelton and then Dante landed a big dive onto Lashley on the floor. They pushed their luck, though, and Dante was caught by Lashley on a second dive and thrown into the ring post. Benjamin tossed Darius to the floor, where Lashley tossed him around into the barricades and then slammed him into the apron.

Benjamin landed two release German Suplexes on Darius for a near fall. Dante then got speared out of his shoes by Lashley, and then cinched in the Hurt Lock. Benjamin delivered a superkick to Darius, and Dante was forced to pass out in the Hurt Lock.

The Hurt Syndicate defeated Top Flight at 5:12

Afterwards, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara walked out to the ring. Dustin told Lashley he looked like an asshole and to let go of the Hurt Lock. MVP demanded to know what they wanted, and Dustin said he thought it was obvious. Lio Rush and Action Andretti then walked out. They told Dustin and Guevara to clear out before they rearranged their faces. He then asked Lashley for a title shot out of respect for their past together. MVP cut them both off and said they could have a match on Collision, and the winner would get a title shot at Double or Nothing.

MVP then said that they had 30 seconds until a commercial break, and to stay tuned becaused MJF would get what he deserved after the break…[c]

My Take: The Hurt Syndicate is a lot of fun as a team, but they so vastly outclass all of their Tag Team competition that it makes their matches a bit boring. I wish that wasn’t the case, but it’s basically The Hurt Syndicate and a bunch of teams that get very little reaction from live crowds.