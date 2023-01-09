AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in a ladder match in the deciding match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles (Death Triangle leads 3-3)

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

-Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm

-Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-Jericho Appreciation Society promo

Powell’s POV: A terrific lineup. Danielson vs. Takeshita received no storyline build and yet I’m looking forward to that as much as anything on the card. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum (the taping for next week’s Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).