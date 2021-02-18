Sonny Beach on working for Herb Abrams in the UWF, the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Abrams, breaking into the WWF

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Breaking into the WWF: 1988 was my big break in wrestling. I was working for a small promotion down in the south and got noticed by someone in the WWF. I got casted in the No Holds Barred film with Hulk Hogan and Zeus that the WWF was producing. I got real lucky with being in the WWF, I traveled all over the United States and even England from 1988 to 1989 to 1990.

On Dark Side of the Ring: That was a very good show. I wanted to be a part of that because I was so close to Herb Abrams. John Arezzi actually connected me with the producers of the show. I like Evan Husney and the crew did a good job of accurately capturing Herb and the UWF. I was glad to be apart of that documentary.

Herb Abrams and the UWF: I was very close to Herb, we were great friends. I even got his dog when he died. I was booking shows for him in the UWF and we became tight. Man, if Herb didn’t party so much, who knows what could have been with the UWF. We definitely should have gone farther than we did. We had Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, and other real big names apart of the organization.

Was Herb Abrams really as crazy as portrayed: It really depended on who he was around. He always treated me well and was very kind to me. He knew I was a family man so he treated us like gold, like we were his family. If certain guys wanted to party, he would definitely party with them, do drugs, drink a lot, go to the bars, and so on. So yeah he did like his cocaine, he did like his hookers, and he wasn’t married at that time so it is what it is.

Other topics include, going into even more details on Herb Abrams, the UWF, Drugs, Hookers, his entire WWF run, working for Vince McMahon, Stampede Wrestling, Stu Hart, Hercules Hernandez, Brian Pillman, Chris Benoit, and more.

