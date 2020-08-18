NBCU executive resigns, had a major influence on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer announced his resignation from the company on Tuesday. Meyer released a statement in which he revealed that he had a brief affair “many years ago” with a woman, who went on to make what he claims are “false accusations” against him. Meyer added that he made a settlement with the woman, but outside parties attempted to extort him “or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter.” Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The pro wrestling connection to the story is that Meyer is credited with encouraging Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to transition from WWE to becoming an actor. Johnson has described Meyer as being like a second dad to him. On a side note, NBC CEO Jeff Shell, who announced Meyer’s departure in a company memo, reportedly met with Kevin Reilly prior to Reilly being let go in a WarnerMedia executive shakeup. Reilly had been AEW’s top backer within WarnerMedia.



