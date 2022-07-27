NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Diamond Mine vs. Tony D’Angelo’s crew

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 600,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 588,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 21st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The July 27, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 520,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating for the first of two shows that were bumped to Syfy due to the Tokyo Olympics.