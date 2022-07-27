Nephew of an NFL Hall of Famer taking part in this week’s WWE tryout sessions

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Talati Polamalu, nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, is taking part in WWE’s tryout sessions in Nashville, Tennessee this week. TMZ.com has footage of Talati appearing onstage at the tryout session, where he stated that he hopes to be a role model for overweight kids.

Powell’s POV: Talati played college football for Georgetown. His uncle Troy was a fantastic safety who played 12 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2020. Troy also has a great head of hair, which landed him had multiple shampoo endorsement deals. He even insured his hair for $1 million through Lloyd’s of London. Yes, really.