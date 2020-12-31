NXT UK, AEW Dynamite note, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Danny Burch, Matt Cross, Ryan Sakoda

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The last day of sorry ass 2020 is finally here. Things can only get better in 2021, right?

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features a look back on 2020 and New Year’s messages from various wrestlers.

-I will not be writing an AEW Dynamite Hit List today. It was a wonderful tribute show to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee). Given the special circumstances, I am opting against breaking it down in the usual Hits and Misses style. Likewise, we did not run an AEW Dynamite poll last night. The Hit List and post show poll will return next week. For the record, the entire show was one big Hit in my book. I applaud everyone involved and once again offer my condolences to Huber’s family and many friends.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an C grade majority vote from 32 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade, which is an upgrade over the recent episodes.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Sakoda is 46.

-Matt Cross (Matt Capiccioni) is 40. He also worked as Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground.

-Danny Burch (Martin Stone) is 39.