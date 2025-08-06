WWE Conference Call report (8/6): TKO executives discuss the 2025 second quarter financial report, domestic PLE deal with ESPN

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO executives hosted a conference call regarding the company’s second quarter financial report that was released on August 6, 2025, at TKOgrp.com. The following are the WWE-related highlights of the call. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-TKO Senior VP of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow read through the legalities and then turned things over to the hosts.

-The call was hosted by CEO Ari Emanuel, President and COO Mark Shapiro, and CFO Andrew Schleimer.

-Emanuel read a prepared statement. He said they are raising their guidance for the full year, and then he read through some of the company’s highlights from the quarter.

-Schleimer read through the second quarter report presentation, and then they opened up the phone lines.

-The first caller said he was surprised that Netflix didn’t pick up the domestic premium live events rights. Shapiro spoke of how they were leery of having everything in one basket. He said that they could have had a slightly higher rights fee by going with another partner, but the ESPN brand and reach were important to them. He spoke about the possibility of having the first hour or even two of premium live events simulcast on ESPN networks.

-The next caller said he was surprised by the WWE premium live events deal being announced before UFC’s media rights deal. He wondered if the UFC deal was more challenging. Shapiro said he was triggered by the notion that the UFC deal was more challenging. “Unequivocally, no,” Shapiro said regarding the UFC deal being more challenging. He said they are in the home stretch with the UFC deal and will provide an update once they have something to announce. He said the WWE deal shows that the market for big event programming remains strong, and will remain strong with ESPN as well.

-The caller followed up by asking if the deal makes UFC less likely to end up with ESPN or if they are separate. Shapiro said he doesn’t think the WWE deal rules out ESPN for the UFC media rights deal.

-Shapiro spoke about Nick Khan being able to shop NXT premium live events separately. He said they can also shop WWE documentaries individually rather than being contractually obligated to produce five per year under the Peacock deal. He also mentioned the WWE library being available. Khan said the WWE audience will follow them. He mentioned that 96 percent of the Raw audience followed them to Syfy when the show switched networks on short notice during the Olympics.