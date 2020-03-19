NXT TV viewership for the video feature edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 542,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 697,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 932,000 viewers. NXT finished 81st in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished 20th in the same category.



