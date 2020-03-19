03/19 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on the two-day WrestleMania plan, AEW’s big debuts, Daniel Bryan’s future, AEW Dynamite vs. WWE television approach, and more

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss the two-day WrestleMania plan, AEW’s big debuts, Daniel Bryan’s future, AEW Dynamite vs. WWE television approach, and much more (70:41)…

Click here for the March 19 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

