First match official for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, October 18, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena.

-Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match

AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99. The main card is scheduled to start at 7CT/8ET.

