Logan Paul paid how much for a new home?!?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul released an online blog boasting about the new home he purchased in Puerto Rico. The WWE star upgraded from another home in Puerto Rico that he’s hoping to sell for $14 million to a $32.5 million home. Paul cites getting married and having a child as the reason he needed the new home. Check out his blog below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Having a wife and kid required an $18.5 million upgrade? I’ve never been happier that I don’t have children (the rest of the world is even more pleased that I don’t have children).

