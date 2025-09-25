WWE referee Charles Robinson reveals which pro wrestling icon put him in the hospital for 12 days with his finishing move, says Goldberg didn’t actually break his ribs, recalls being bitten by a bat

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

On being bitten by a bat: “Sleeping, 2 am in the morning, hear a noise in the bedroom. We have two cats. One’s named George, the other is Michael, George Michael. So I got up, used my flashlight, saw the two cats sitting there with their toys. I said Ah, cats, they’re just playing, having a good time. Well, there was a big black blob right in the middle of the room, and we carry black latex gloves as a referee. So I said, Hey, they got my glove. I better pick it up so they don’t choke on it. Being the good cat dad that I am, I bent down, picked it up, and that sucker bit me. Came down the chimney. So, five hours in hospital, seven shots later, and no reflection [laughs]. I’m a vampire.”

On the worst bump he has taken: “Randy Savage elbow. But it wasn’t a ref bump. I was a worker then, but that was the worst bump I’ve taken, the elbow from Randy Savage. He put me in the hospital for 12 days. It was Ric [Flair] and I against Medusa and Savage, and he came off the top with the elbow, and Ric Flair wasn’t going to take the elbow from Savage, so they let Little Naitch. Cracked my sternum, collapsed my lung. So two hours later, I went to my room and I said, Oh, man, I just can’t breathe. Went to my room, two hours later, still can’t breathe. I called Jimmy Hart, lifesaver. He called the EMTs. They came to my room, said, ‘Hey, we need to put you in the hospital.’ So that hospital, I won’t say what city, they released me the next day to fly home to Charlotte, which with a collapsed lung you’re not supposed to do that. So I went straight to the hospital for 12 days. But Randy Savage called me every day just to check on me.”

On the WrestleMania run: “When I did the run to the ring for WrestleMania, that was epic. I mean, there’s so many memes. It’s fantastic. But I run down, then Undertaker goes to chokeslam me, and he’s slippery, and I didn’t post right. He got me up off the ground about six inches. Made him look so weak, and I felt so bad for him.”

On the John Cena body check: “With Cena, when I did it recently, I didn’t run as fast for a reason, he didn’t want me to run past him. So he goes, ‘Just take it easy coming down the ramp.’ I saw the camera guy, so I looked. I wasn’t looking at him; I was looking at the camera guy. And then I kept going straight, and then, boom, knocked me out of my shoes.”

On the Goldberg spear in his final match: “I mean, normally he picks you up, lays you down, nice and soft. He went right through me. [And he cracked your rib?] Well, no, my girlfriend and I were in the movie. I said, What can I do to put this over to make Goldberg feel good. I said, Hmm, there’s an image of a broken rib online, so I just posted that.”